From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The kidnapped Emir of Kajuru, in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Alhaji Alhassan Adamu, has been released by his abductors.

His release was confirmed to Daily Sun by one of the king makers of the Emirate Council, Dahiru Abubakar.

The emir was released yesterday afternoon, a few hours after the bandits demanded N200 million ransom for his freedom and 10 other members of his family who were kidnapped with him.

Abubakar did not, however, say whether the N200 million ransom was paid to the bandits or not.

It was also gathered that only the 85-year-old second class emir was released, as the bandits were said to be holding on to the others.

The emir, according to another source in the palace, addressed his subjects immediately after he returned to Kajuru.

The monarch was kidnapped at his residence in the early hours of Sunday.

He was whisked away alongside 10 other members of his family, including two grandchildren and three women.

