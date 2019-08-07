Magnus Eze, Enugu

Kidnapped Enugu monarch, Igwe Sunday Orji of Obom-Agbogugu, Awgu Local Government Area and his wife, Alice, have been released by their captors.

A family source said they regained freedom yesterday evening.

Police Public Relations Officers of Enugu command, Ebere Amaraizu, confirmed their release.

“They are released while we have intensified manhunt on suspects,” he stated via a text message.

The couple was kidnapped, last Sunday evening, just after the Agbogugu-Ihe junction, along the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway, while they were returning from the reception of the thanksgiving Mass organised by the Catholic Bishop of Awgu Diocese, Most Rev. John Ifeanyichukwu Okoye, to mark the birthday of his aged mother, Ezinne Ekedimma Okoye, which held at St. John’s Pro Cathedral Church, Owelli, Awgu. A family member confided in Daily Sun that an undisclosed ransom was paid.