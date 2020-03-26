It has been revealed that the sum of N2.5m was paid for the release of two footballers, Dayo Ojo of Enyimba and Benjamin Iluyomade of Abia Comets.

The two footballers, who were former teammates of the Sunshine Stars FC of Akure, were kidnapped at Ipele town along Benin-Akure Expressway in Owo Local Government Area of the state.

A Sunshine Stars player, Sunday Abe told journalists in Akure that the money was paid in cash to the kidnappers at Elegbeka after Owo local government.

He said he accompanied the two brothers of Dayo, Femi and Sunday, to deliver the money and secured the release of the two players.

Abe said the kidnappers began negotiation from N200m to N2.5m.

The Sunshine skipper said the team (Enyimba) contributed N1.5m while the family managed to secure the balance N1m and was taken to the spot where the kidnappers asked them to go.

“They called us around after 4pm on Wednesday that we should come with the money, at times they asked me to send them recharge card. We tried to speak with them on the financial state of the country.

“We negotiated from N100m to N20m before they finally agreed on N2.5 million. Those people have back up in the Army and the Police. They never asked us to drop the money inside the bush, they met with us one on one.