WOLE BALOGUN, Ado Ekiti

A former commissioner in the first regime of Dr Kayode Fayemi, as governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Remi Olorunleke, on Thursday evening regained his freedom after he was kidnapped by some unknown gunmen in the state.

In a related development, the Director of Administration, Gbonyin Local Government, Mr. David Jejelowo was also set free by his abductors.

The duo were kidnapped on Monday along Ado-Ikare road and spent four days in the kidnappers’ den before being set free.

Olorunleke, who hails from Aisegba in Gbonyin LGA of the state, was the commissioner for Lands, Housing, Urban Renewal and Physical Planning during Fayemi’s first term.

When he spoke with newsmen on telephone in Ado Ekiti on Friday, he said he was kidnapped at about 6.30pm on Monday and taken to unknown destination, where he was kept before his family was contacted.

“Yes, I have regained (my) freedom after spending four days with the kidnappers. It was a traumatising experience and I thank God that I came back alive.

“We were two in number; I was there together with the Director of Administration in Gbonyin LGA. We were both given freedom.

“We were both set free at about 5.30 pm on Thursday. I want to thank my admirers and my family for standing by me during this period,” he said.

Olorunleke called on the security agencies in the state to rejig and reinvigorate the security architecture and live up to the expectations of the citizens.

The Public Relations Officer, Ekiti State police command, Mr Caleb Ikechukwu, confirmed that the duo had been freed.

Ikechukwu assured the people of the state that the police would continue to work hard to ensure the security of lives and property.