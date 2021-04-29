From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Kidnapped students of the Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi FUAM have been released by their abductors after about 72 hours.

The Benue State Police Command confirmed this to newsmen on Wednesday through the Police Public Relations Officer PPRO, DSP Catherine Anene.

“Kidnapped students of university of Agriculture have been realised unhurt. Investigation into the case continues please,” she said.

Asked if any ransom was paid before the students were released, the PPRO said no ransom was paid.

Also confirming the release of the students in a statement, Director, Information, Protocol and Public Relations (IPPR) of the University, Mrs. Rosemary Waku said the affected students were two and not three as earlier reported.

“The students of FUAM that were kidnapped have been released. The two students, Israel Farren Kwaghgee and Solomon Salifu came back to campus yesterday,” she said.

It would be recalled that the students were reportedly abducted in the university campus on Saturday night while they reading near a lecture theatre in the school.