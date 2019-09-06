Paul Osuyi, Asaba

After over seven days in captivity, the abducted younger sister of Dame Edith Okowa, wife of the governor of Delta State, Dr. Okowa, has been freed.

The victim, Elizabeth, breathed the sweet air of freedom yesterday morning after an undisclosed but hefty ransom was said to have been paid to her abductors.

She was allegedly kidnapped by gunmen at Temple Clinic junction, along Anwai road, near Government House in Asaba.

The hoodlums were said to have intercepted her black SUV, forced her out and hauled her into the back seat of their getaway car.

A competent source at the Government House, Asaba confirmed her release on the condition of anonymity, saying that her freedom brought back joy to the face of her distraught sister and first lady in the state, Dame Okowa.

The source, however, denied knowledge of paying ransom, pointing out that “at the moment, we are happy for her release. She is safe and receiving medical attention now, that is all I can say.”

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Adeyinka Adeleke, denied any knowledge of the release just like he did when the news of the kidnap broke.

Adeleke said: “I am just hearing it from you. I don’t have the information that she was even abducted let alone to have information that she has been released. I did not hear go, so it is not possible for me to hear come.”