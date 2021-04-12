From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Rev Fr. Marcel Izu Onyeocha, the Catholic priest who was abducted last Saturday night by suspected Fulani herdsmen, at Ihube community, along Okigiwe – Enugu highway, has regained his freedom.

Onyeocha, who is also a professor of philosophy at the Imo State University, Owerri, regained his freedom from his abductors yesterday morning.

His release was announced yesterday morning by the OZISA FM Radio station, owned by the Catholic Archdiocese of Owerri.

The Owerri Provincial Secretary of Claretian Missionaries (cmf), Rev. Father Matthew Iwuagwa, who made the announcement, said that ‘the abductors, apparently knowing that the Catholic Church would not pay any ransom for the kidnapped, had to drop him at the same Ihube Community’ where he was abducted.

Also, the spokesman of the Imo State Police Command, Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed that the Catholic priest has regained his freedom from his captors without any ransom paid.