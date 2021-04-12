From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Catholic priest, Rev Fr.Marcel Izu Onyeocha was who abducted last Saturday night by suspected by Fulani herdsmen at Ihube community along Okigiwe – Enugu highway .

The Catholic cleric and a professor of philosophy of the Imo state University regained his freedom from his abductors monday morning.

Release of the was announced this monday morning by the OZISA FM Radio station owned by the Catholic Archdiocese of Owerri.

According to Rev. Father Matthew Iwuagwa, the Owerri provincial Secretary of Claretian missionaries( cmf) disclosed that the abductors apparently knowing that the Catholic Church will not pay any ransom for the kidnapped had to drop him at the same Ihube Community.

Also, confirming the release of the Catholic cleric, the spokeman of the Imo state police command, Orlando Ikeokwu said that the Catholic priest has regained his freedom from his captors, who said freed him without any ransom been paid.