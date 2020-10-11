Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Barely two months after gunmen invaded Damba Kasaya in Buruku axis of Chikun local government area of Kaduna State, the four students and their teacher have regained their freedom from the kidnappers.

The Gunmen had invaded Damba Kasaya around August 24 where they killed a 29-year-old man, Benjamin Auta, set a worship centre on fire before they kidnapped four students and a teacher of Prince Academy, Damba Kasaya.

A source from the area who spoke in confidence said, the kidnapped persons were released Saturday night after the undisclosed amount was paid as ransom in two tranches.

According to him, “We thank you for your concern over the kidnap of some of our children and their teacher by bandits in August.

“They have released all of them last night. When the first ransom was paid about two weeks ago, they refused to release them. Another ransom was paid before they returned to the village yesterday. Thank you”, he said.

The Sun reports that, Christiana Madugu (female teacher), Miracle Saitu Danjuma (female student) Favour Danjuma (female students) Happy Odoji (female student and Ezra Bako (male student) were abducted from Prince Academy while preparing for the just concluded junior secondary school examination in Kaduna State.