Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The six kidnapped schoolgirls and two staff of Engravers College in Kakau Daji, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna state, yesterday regained their freedom.

The victims were kidnapped right in their school residence on October 3, 2019 at about 12 midnight, making it 23 days that they have been in captivity.

Our correspondent gathered that huge sum of money running into millions of naira was paid as ransom before the kidnappers released their victims yesterday. However, in a statement by the state Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan expressed happiness that the victims had been safely reunited with their parents.

According to the statement, “The students and staff of the Engravers College who were abducted regained their freedom today, Saturday, October 26, 2019.

“We are relieved that this criminal violation of the right to liberty is over and that they are all back safely.

“The victims, most of whom are minors, and their families will now be focusing on recovering from this undeserved trauma. We appeal for considerate reporting of their ordeal and respect for their privacy.

“As we continue to combat banditry, kidnapping and other crimes, the Kaduna State Government urges all our communities not to give comfort to criminals by dividing victims and inserting ethno-religious narratives for the activities of ruthless miscreants.

“The state government calls for vigilance in all our communities and continued cooperation with security agencies in this battle to secure our state and all who live in it”.