Jude Chinedu, Enugu

A makeup artist, Ijeoma Neke, who was reportedly kidnapped on Wednesday, last week, has been found dead in Enugu.

It was gathered that Ijeoma was booked for a makeup session with a yet to be identified client on the day she went missing.

One of her friends who gave an insight into the incident said that a customer had called Ijeoma for a job on Wednesday and that when she asked for an address, the customer asked her to come to ESBS bus stop from where she will be taken to the destination. Her phones were unreachable after some hours leading to suspicion that she might have been kidnapped.

This led to a frantic search for her by friends and relatives until Monday morning when her corpse was found at Maryland in Enugu. Eyewitnesses said that her corpse was mutilated with substance suspected to be acid.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in Enugu, Mr Daniel Ndukwe, said the police was yet to receive the report of either the kidnap or the discovery of the makeup artist’s corpse.