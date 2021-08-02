By Bimbola Oyesola

Five members of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) kidnapped on the Kula Abomema waterways on their way to attend an official meeting in Port Harcourt have been freed by their abductors.

President-general of MWUN, Adewale

Adeyanju, who confirmed the release, appreciated stakeholders’ show of support.

This is just as the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) director-general, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, cautioned against criminal activities on the nation’s waters, warning that the agency would unleash the personnel of the Deep Blue Assets on them to safeguard the waters.

“We wish to thank all well-meaning Nigerians and stakeholders for standing with us in our hour of need and pain.

“Equally, we deeply appreciate the critical and central role played by the director-general, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, for his immediate and decisive action of deploying the awesome arsenal of the Deep Blue project, used in securing the release of our kidnapped members as well as other Nigerians,” the MWUN president said.

He charged NIMASA to continue in its good work of providing safety in the nation’s waterways and especially provide this in the riverine areas and creeks that seem to be more prone and vulnerable to pirate attacks.

He pledged the union’s willingness to continue to partner and collaborate in the onerous task of ensuring safety in the country’s waters.

Earlier, Jamoh had expressed sadness and concern over the kidnap of eight members of MWUN on their way to Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Jamoh lamented that the incident was happening now that Nigerian maritime industry was not only witnessing tremendous gains of the Deep Blue Project, but also getting commendation from the local and international communities.

He said, “I have spoken with the president-general of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, Comrade Adewale Adeyanju, to express the agency’s displeasure over the incident and unequivocal condemnation of this unpalatable development, especially when the industry is beginning to witness tremendous gains in our maritime security sphere, commended for the progress, both locally and internationally.

“I also assured him of the agency’s support during this challenging period, till the abducted maritime workers are returned safely to their families and the industry.”

