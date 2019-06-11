Twenty-five year old Mrs Olawumi Adeleye who was kidnapped alongside her son on Monday along Akure airport road in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State has regained her freedom.

The two victims were reportedly freed by their captives after they had allegedly paid ransom.

This was even as the traditional ruler of Osi, the Iresi of Osi in Akure North Local Government Area of the state, Oba David Olajide narrowly escaped being kidnapped along Oba-Ile-Airport road.

The traditional ruler, it was gathered brought out weapons of defence when the hoodlums attacked him.

The monarch said the suspected kidnappers were Fulani herdsmen who blocked the road with their cows while trying to capture him and some of his co-travelers. The suspected kidnappers, it was learnt were caught unawares as they did not expect such resistance from the traditional ruler as they fled in different directions making it possible for the traditional ruler to escape.

Meanwhile, the freed woman and her son were said to have paid an undisclosed amount of money as ransom before they regained their freedom.

The woman and her son were said to be at a secluded place as at press time.