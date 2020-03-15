The Police in Cross River has confirmed the safe release of Mr Akeem Ibrahim, owner of a popular night club in Calabar, popularly known as Amber Club/Kaeroke Lounge.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Irene Ugbo, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone interview that Ibrahim was released safely on Saturday night.

“As we speak, Ibrahim has been released and he is currently receiving treatment.

“It took the effort of a lot of stakeholders and security agencies that I will not like to mention, but he is receiving treatment now,” she said.

NAN recalls that Ibrahim was abducted on March 8, 2020, by unknown gunmen around Ibom Layout and his car was later found near Liberty Gospel church in Calabar Municipality. (NAN)