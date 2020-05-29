Okey Sampson, Umuahia
The Assistant Manager, News and Current Affairs, Nigeria Television
Authority (NTA), Channel 6, Aba, Abia State; Mrs. Chinyere Okoye who
was kidnapped on Wednesday night has regained her freedom.
She was freed on Friday morning. Although it was reported
that the family agreed to pay the ransom demanded by her captors,
information had it that Mrs. Okoye was released yesterday morning
after operatives of the State Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other
police tactical units of Abia State Command stormed the kidnappers’
den.
A source disclosed that the police team acting on information stormed
a compound in Mgboko, Obete in Obingwa Local Government Area of the
state and cordoned off the area.
The source said on raiding the said compound, Mrs. Okoye was rescued
while the owner of the property was promptly arrested.
The operation was reportedly coordinated by the SARS Commander in the
state, Johnbull Obioguru and heads of other police tactical units.
It was gathered that Mrs. Okoye, after her release was taken to the
SARS headquarters in Aba, where she was later joined by her family
members and friends.
