Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Assistant Manager, News and Current Affairs, Nigeria Television

Authority (NTA), Channel 6, Aba, Abia State; Mrs. Chinyere Okoye who

was kidnapped on Wednesday night has regained her freedom.

She was freed on Friday morning. Although it was reported

that the family agreed to pay the ransom demanded by her captors,

information had it that Mrs. Okoye was released yesterday morning

after operatives of the State Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other

police tactical units of Abia State Command stormed the kidnappers’

den.

A source disclosed that the police team acting on information stormed

a compound in Mgboko, Obete in Obingwa Local Government Area of the

state and cordoned off the area.

The source said on raiding the said compound, Mrs. Okoye was rescued

while the owner of the property was promptly arrested.

The operation was reportedly coordinated by the SARS Commander in the

state, Johnbull Obioguru and heads of other police tactical units.

It was gathered that Mrs. Okoye, after her release was taken to the

SARS headquarters in Aba, where she was later joined by her family

members and friends.