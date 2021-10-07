From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A lecturer at the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Ondo State, Mr Mayowa Adinlewa, who was kidnapped last week, has been freed.

Adinlewa was kidnapped by gunmen along Akure-Ikere road while on his way to Ikere to visit his family.

It was gathered that the don regained his freedom yesterday morning and has already been united with his family. A source close to the family confirmed his release.

Also, a senior lecturer in the university confirmed his (Adinlewa) release. He said the news of his release has been posted on the university’s WhatsApp platform.

However, it was not certain whether or not ransom was paid before the release of the lecturer.

The kidnappers had earlier demanded N100 million ransom from the wife of the victim.

