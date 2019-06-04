Gyang Bere, Jos

A pastor serving with the Church of Christ in Nations (COIN) in Quanpan Local Government Area of Plateau State, Pastor David Dalugat, who was kidnapped by gunmen, is still languishing in captivity of his abductors.

It was learnt that the gunmen stormed Dalugat’s house in Namu community of the council area on Friday night and whisk him away to an unknown destination.

Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Quanpan Council Area, Pastor Isaac Tali, confirmed Dalugat’s abduction, adding that he has not been released.

Tali said: “It is true that Dalugat has been kidnapped. As I talk with you, he has not been released since the kidnappers attacked his house on Friday night and took him away. This incident is really worrisome because the man has just retired from the COCIN church as a pastor before he was taken away by the gunmen.

“It is even more worrisome because this is not the first time this kind of thing is happening without anything being done by those in authority to apprehend those responsible for the kidnapping in the community which is now a thing of serious concern to the people.”

The CAN chairman also confirmed that the kidnappers had made contact with the community and were demanding ransom to be paid before they could release the man.

Police public relations officer in the state, Mathias Tyopev, said he has not been briefed on the incident.

He, however, promised to contact the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the council over the matter

Daily Sun gathered that unidentified gunmen had in March this year kidnapped Rev. Thomas Ashaku, a

pastor with the ERCC church in the council.

It was learnt that Ashaku, who was kidnapped during a vigil in Namu community alongside the church secretary, Mr. Ezekiel Agwadu, were later released after a ransom was allegedly paid to their abductors.