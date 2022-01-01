From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Operation Safe haven in charge of internal security in Plateau State and environs have confirmed the released of Sum Pyem, the Paramount ruler of Gindiri, Chief Charles Mato from kidnappers.

The traditional ruler was kidnapped on Sunday by gunmen suspected to be bandits in his residence in Gindiri, Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State. A statement by Military Information Officer, Major Ishaku Takwa said the paramount ruler was released in the early hours of Friday (yesterday). He explained that eight suspects were arrested in connection with the kidnapped paramount ruler who supplied useful information before his release.

“While the Paramount ruler of Gindiri in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, Chief Charles Mato has been with his abductors, the commander Operation Safe haven, Major General Ibrahim Ali placed the troops deployed at Gyanbus on red alert and on the hot trail of the perpetrators.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“Consequently, eight suspects were arrested in connection with the kidnap incidence and are being interrogated. Following this development, the paramount ruler early this morning of Friday 31 December 2021 was released by his abductors.

“Operations Safe Haven is still very much on ground to ensure all those involved in the kidnap of the traditional ruler are arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law,” the statement said.

The abductors had demanded the sum of N500 million for his releasd but it was not clear as at the time of filing this report whether ransom was paid to secure freedom for the traditional ruler.