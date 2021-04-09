From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Eight members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Kaduna Parish kidnapped along Kaduna – Kachia road have regained their freedom from their abductors.

General Overseer of the Church, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, confirmed their release, yesterday afternoon, via his verified social media handle.

“Today, I got the exciting news that our brethren who were in the captivity of kidnappers have all been released and taken to the hospital for checkup and tests. Glory be to Jesus,” he confirmed via his twitter handle.

The abductees were ambushed by gunmen and abducted on Friday, March 26, while travelling to Kafanchan, Jema’a local government area of Kaduna State for the Easter programme.