Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Taraba State-based multi-billionaire and businessman Mr. Uche Obi, has regained freedom after five days in custody of his abductors.

Addressing the press after his release on Friday, Mr Obi accused a prominentAll Progressives Congress APC chieftain in the state of using men of the Nigeria Police from the Force Headquarters, Abuja to kidnap him.

Mr Obi who said that his abductors compelled him to sign a document while being blindfolded, said that his life and that of his family are under serious threat from the politician and called on the state and Federal Government to come to his aid.

He said that the men had earlier called him that they were from the Force Hadquarters, Abuja and had obtained a court order for his arrest and asked him to meet with them, but since he was already suspicious of movements around him, he approached the Commissioner of Police instead who denied knowledge of any persons from the Force Headquarters on any such mission in the state.

“I want to say this clearly for everybody to know that no other person kidnapped me. It was … who used the police from Abuja to kidnap me. They were already following me and I noticed them so I was suspicious when they called me that the were from the Force Headquarters and had obtained a warrant of arrest for me. I met with the state commissioner of police and he said he was not aware of such operation. He then directed me to meet with the deputy commissioner.

“So in the night of Saturday, around 11pm, my brother called to inform me that Sani called him that he was going to prove to me that he has more power than I am and that his men had already surrounded my house and business premises so I decided to leave the house on foot. It was when I stepped out the they picked me, blindfolded and took me away.”

While narrating his ordeal, Obi said that after several days in custody at a resident he did not know and without eating any, his abductors finally dropped him off in Jalingo on Friday night.

When our corresspondent called the politician, he did not take his calls and did not reply to text messages sent to him.

However, the spokesman for the Taraba State police command, DSP David Misal, said he could not comment on the issue as at the time of thi report since the supposed policemen allegedly came from the Force Headquarters, Abuja, which is outside the command.