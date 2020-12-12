Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The member of the Taraba state House of Assembly, Alhaji Bashir Mohammed who was abducted by gunmen on Wednesday has regained freedom after three days in custody of his abductors.

Spokesperson of the Taraba state police command DSP David Misal who disclosed this on Saturday morning said that investigation is ongoing to apprehend his abductors and bring them to justice.

A family source who disclosed that Mohammed was released by his around on Friday night however said it was not clear whether or how much was paid as ransom to the kidnappers before the release of the lawmaker.

The source said the lawmaker after his release was immediately rushed to an undisclosed hospital for medical attention.

Sunday Sun recall that the lawmaker representing Nguroje state constituency was abducted by Gunmen on Wednesday morning at his residence in Jalingo.