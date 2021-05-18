From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Police Command has confirmed that Prof. Grace Ayanbimpe of the Department of Medical and Micro Biology of the University of Jos and her husband Mr. Isaac Ayanbimpe have been rescued from their abductors.

Prof. Ayanbimpe and her husband were kidnapped at the early hours of Monday in their resident at Kwang area in Jos, Plateau State.

Police Public Relations Officer ASP, Gabriel Ubah in a statement said it took the effort of the Police tactical team, hunters and the Vigilante to rescue the victims.

He said the victims were rescued unhurt following the concerted of the Police Operatives.

“With the Concerted effort of the Police Tactical team Plateau State Command, Hunters and Vigilantes, the Kidnapped Victims Prof Grace Ayanbimpe and her husband, Mr Isaac Ayanbimpe were released unhurt.”

Resident of the area pleaded with Government to beef more security in the area as kidnappers have been terrorizing people in the community.