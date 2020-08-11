Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Dr Eleweremi Samuel who was kidnapped on July 22 by unknown gunmen has been released by his abductors.

Investigations revealed that his release was a result of pressure from the operatives of Puff Adder, Bayelsa State Police that were closing in on the suspects.

Police sources said the arrest of a suspect and the useful information he provided forced the kidnappers to release Dr Samuel so as to escape.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Asinim Butswat who confirmed the release of the victim said the Police are on the trail of the fleeing kidnappers.

“Operatives of the Bayelsa State Police Command are on the trail of the kidnappers. A suspect believed to be behind the kidnap was arrested on 2nd August, 2020 and he is now under interrogation in Police custody. It is believed that the arrest of this suspect mounted pressure on the hoodlums, forcing them to release the victim.

The Commissioner of Police Bayelsa State Command, CP Mike Okoli has debriefed the victim who has volunteered useful information that will assist the Police in the investigation.

Meanwhile Butswat has disclosed that operatives of Operation Puff adder have stormed the hideout where criminals gather to smoke cocaine, Indian hemp before going out to commit their nefarious activities in Yenagoa.

According to him the operatives on Monday raided a hideout of hard drugs suppliers in Akaba community, a suburb of Yenagoa, the state capital.

Though he said no arrest was made the hideout was set ablaze by the police.