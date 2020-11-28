By Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Wife of the Chief of Staff to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Mrs Sade Ale who was kidnapped on Thursday night has been freed.

Mrs Ale was kidnapped in Owena, Ifedore Local Government Area of the state while returning from a private trip.

However, it was not certain whether or not the family of the victim paid ransom or not before she was released.

It was gathered that the victim has reunited with members of his family and Police said they are making efforts to arrest her abductors.

Detailed information about how she was released is still sketchy as at press time.