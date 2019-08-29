Okey Sampson, Aba

A kidnapper, who was reportedly being trailed yesterday by a team of policemen from the Aba Area Command, suddenly emerged from his hideout and shot dead one of the policemen.

This even as the state Commissioner of Police, Ene Okon, said the

Killer kidnapper and two of his gang members had been arrested during a counter attack.

The deceased policeman, Anyanime Udobat, an indigene of

Akwa Ibom State, was a police driver attached to the Anti Kidnapping Squad of the area command.

It was gathered that Udobat and his colleagues had following a tipoff, went after a notorious kidnap kingpin and his gang around the Aro-Ngwa axis of Osisioma Local Government Area of the state in the wee hours of yesterday.

A source said that Udobat was shot by the leader of the gang whose identity could not be ascertained immediately while trying to gain entrance

into the house of the suspect to effect his arrest and that of other members of his gang.

According to the source, “the police operatives went for the operation in the

night of Tuesday, but on sighting the police team, the suspect pulled

out a pump action gun through his window and shot Udobat, who died on

the spot.”

Udobat is said to be survived by his wife and four children, and recently dedicated his newborn baby before his untimely demise.

Speaking on telephone, Okon, who confirmed the incident, said his men fought back gallantly and in the ensuing gun battle, the suspect sustained bullet wounds and was rushed to a hospital where he later died.

Okon said other gang members of the kidnap kingpin were arrested and are helping police in their investigation.