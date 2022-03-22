From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Police Command on Tuesday said it has intensified manhunt for the fleeing a four-man gang suspected to be kidnappers.

Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Bright Edafe said the fleeing suspect abandoned their victim, a 22-year old man in Effurun following a hot chase by operatives.

According to Edafe, the victim whose names he withheld, was forced into the trunk of his silver coloured RX 350 car with registration number ASB 124 HK in Ozoro, Isoko North Local Government Area.

He said the four-man gang drove towards Ughelli in Ughelli North Local Government Area.

“Consequently, Dragon Patrol Teams 27, 28, 19, 20, and 16 were massively deployed to the scene.

“The teams went on an intelligent led operation and trailed the kidnappers to PTI junction, Effurun, where the kidnappers upon noticing that the teams were closing-in on them abandoned the victim and the vehicle and fled.

“The victim (name withheld) ‘m’ age 22 years of Ozoro was rescued unhurt and the vehicle recovered.