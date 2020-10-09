Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted no fewer than ten persons in Delta State in one fell swoop. The incident occurred around the bend between Ekreravwen junction and Umvwiamuge-Agbarho junction near the Urhobo House in Agbarho, Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state.

Sources said the hoodlums took over a section of the road for travellers heading towards Warri from Ughelli, at about 8pm on Wednesday, shooting sporadically.

About five vehicles including a commercial bus ran into the scene, with some passengers fleeing into the bush while the gunmen numbering over eight held others and led them away through a bush path. One person sustained injury while fleeing, according to sources.

Delta State Public Relations Officer , DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya,said rescue operation had already been launched to free the victims, adding that the kidnappers have already had contacts with the husband of one of the victims. “The police cannot ascertain how many persons were kidnapped. The kidnappers have only made call to one person (one woman’s husband).

“Several persons were kidnapped but we don’t know the number for now. So, let’s not exaggerate the figures. Right from the time the incident happened, our men have been in the bush trying to rescue the victims. The kidnappers were repelled by the Dragon Patrol team on the highway. If not, it would have been worse than what it is. We don’t know if anybody was killed. But one injured person was rescued,” she said.

The Ekreravwen junction and Umvwiamuge-Agbarho junction, our correspondent learnt, are notorious for criminal activities. In September 2019, several travellers were also abducted in the area leading to the killing of a police inspector.