Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Three female students of the Bayelsa State College of Health Technology, Otuogidi, Ogbia Local Government Area have been abducted by armed men.

The three students, in their final year, were on their way to school when suspected kidnapped ambushed them and whisked them away to an unknown destination.

A community source said the students were kidnapped close to a checkpoint where two policemen were killed few days to the last governorship election.

“The girls were walking to their hostel from school when some men appeared from the bush and accosted them. They seized them and took them to unknown place. They must have been armed. They took the girls across the River.”

Investigations revealed that the kidnapped of the students has caused apprehension in the school as many of the students are demanding answers from the school authorities.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Asinim Butswat, when contacted said he is in touch with the Divisional Police Officer for Ogbia Local Government Area to get details of the incident from him.