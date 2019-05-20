WOLE BALOGUN, Ado Ekiti

There is tension in Ekiti at the moment following the rising incidents of kidnapping in the state.

It was gathered that in less than five days, abductors have kidnapped no fewer than three persons along Aramoko-Erio-Efon road in the state.

The route which extends to Osun has become an operating area for criminals in recent times with reported cases of kidnapping, robbery and killings.

Among the recent abductees are Ibadan- based twins, Kehinde and Taiwo Olowoafara; they were kidnapped by suspected herders at Aramoko Ekiti on Sunday.

Another victim, who is the General- Secretary of Christ’s School Alumni Association, Ado Ekiti, Mr. Ayo Oladele, was reportedly abducted on the road on Saturday.

Family members and friends of the victims including the police are yet to know their whereabouts.

The abductors, according to a family source were demanding the sum of N6 million each to release the twins; their demand totals N12 million.

According to Oladele’s family, the kidnappers are demanding the sum of N10 million for him to be let off the hook.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti State command, Mr. Caleb Ikechukwu, said the incidents had been reported to the police.

Ikechukwu added that every resource was being deployed by the police to ensure that the victims were freed.

“The command is aware of the kidnap incidents along that route. We have deployed all our resources particularly our personnel to be on the trail of those evil doers.

“We are doing our best to ensure we locate them and set them free.

“Our concern is to free them and also arrest these evil men and bring them to justice.”

When asked whether they are working in tandem with the victims’ families, the PPRO said: “That is not our concern. Even if the families fail to tell us, we must do our work since the police were aware,” he added.

It would be recalled that when the activities of the kidnappers became uncontrollable last year, soldiers were enlisted to comb the expansive forest between Efon and Iwaraja which they were using as their hideout.