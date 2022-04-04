From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Bandits suspected to be Fulani herdsmen have again abducted an unspecified number of students of Abia State University, Uturu (ABSU). Two of the victims are said to be medical students.

The abductors were reported to have contacted the families of the students and demanded N2m on each of their victims.

This much was confirmed by the Management of the institution.

A release by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the university, said the incident took place around 8:00 pm on Thursday.

The students were said to have been kidnaped along the Okigwe/Uturu road when the bus they were traveling with other passengers was ambushed by the bandits.

The release while assuring that efforts were being intensified to secure the release of the affected students, advised students to avoid night travels.

A student who spoke over the incident said it was unfortunate that despite countless number of security checkpoints on the five kilometer Uturu/Okigwe Road, kidnappers are still having field day in the area.

