Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Kidnappers on Monday night abducted a female On-Air Presenter with the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN); Pacesetter Fm Umuahia, Chinenye Iwuoha.

It was gathered that the incident took place near Amakanma Housing Estate in Umuahia South Local Government Area of the state at about 7pm when Iwuoha was going home after closing from the day’s work.

Sources said the gunmen operating in a motorcycle and Toyota Sienna, Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) had trailed the Hilux van in which the victim and the station’s General Manager (GM), Uche Ndukwu ,were heading home with after her shift.

Before abducting the FRCN female staff, the hoodlums reportedly shot the company’s driver, Kingsley Onyeokuche and zoomed off with their captive, perhaps to stop him from coming after them.

According to a source: “When the gunmen double-crossed the Hilux van, they were shouting who is the GM? Before they shot the driver in the stomach and took Iwuoha away in their SUV”.