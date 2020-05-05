Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Kidnappers on Monday night abducted a female on-air presenter with the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), Pacesetter FM, Umuahia, identified as Chinenye Iwuoha.

It was learnt that the incident took place near Amakanma Housing Estate in Umuahia South Local Government Area of the state at about 7 pm when she was going home after the close of the day’s work.

Sources say the gunmen operating in a motorcycle and Toyota Sienna SUV had trailed the Hilux van in which the victim and the station’s General Manager, Uche Ndukwu, were heading home after her shift.

Before abducting the FRCN female staff, the hoodlums reportedly shot the company’s driver, one Kingsley Onyeokuche, before speeding off with their captive, perhaps to stop him from coming after them.

According to a source “when the gunmen double-crossed the Hilux van, they were shouting who is the GM? Before they shot the driver in the stomach and whisked Iwuoha away in their SUV.”

The gunmen, it was gathered, also made away with valuables belonging to the GM and those of other staff including laptops.

The driver is reported to be in critical condition after he was rushed to the hospital and underwent surgery to remove the bullet that was lodged in his stomach.

The kidnappers were said to have made contact with the station and demanded N20 million ransom for the lady to regain her freedom.

The state Commissioner of Police, Janet Agbede, told reporters in a telephone interview that the police were yet to receive any official report on the abduction.