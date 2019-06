Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau.

Kidnappers in the early hours of Friday abducted District Head of Yankaba Village in Kaura Namoda local government of Zamfara state, Alhaji Buhari Ammani and his three wives and his son.

The kidnappers also abducted four others and killed one during the raid in the village.

The three wives abducted are Jimmai, Asma’u and Lami and his13 years old Kabiru Buhari.