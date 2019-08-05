Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Pastor in charge of Living Faith Church, Ungwan Romi, Kaduna, Jeremiah Omilewa, has been allegedly killed by kidnappers along Kaduna-Abuja highway.

The kidnappers are demanding N20 ransom on the abducted wife who was seized during the unfortunate incident that happened on Sunday night.

The late pastor was said to have been returning from Abuja with his wife and his son on Sunday evening when the unrepentant kidnappers forced their vehicle to stop and seized the three, a member of his church relayed.

Meanwhile, at the Living Faith Church, Ungwar Romi, several mourners were seen trooping into the premises of the church.

One of the mourners who did not want his name in the press narrated how it happened based on the late pastor’s son’s account, “Pastor Omolewa traveled to Abuja after the Sunday church service with his wife and son.

“On their way back in the evening, they were kidnapped along Abuja-Kaduna highway. The pastor was shot twice shortly after they were kidnapped. He was later rushed to Saint Gerald Hospital, KADUNA, where he was referred to Barau Dikko hospital where he died.

“The pastor’s son escaped from the hands of the kidnappers. His wife is still with the kidnappers and they are demanding for N20 million ransom,” he added.

This development is contradicting claims by the Federal and state government that the road is safe for motorists.

The state has lost count of the number of people that have been killed, maimed or abducted for ransom along the road.

The police spokesman in the state, DSP Yakubu Sabo, was yet to confirm the development as he did not take several calls put to his mobile line as at the time of filing this report.

However, the Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria, (CAN), Kaduna State chapter, Reverend Dr. Joseph Hayab, condemned the rising cases of kidnapping of pastors and other Christian leaders in the state.

The CAN leader said: “We are now endangered species in the state. The Federal and state governments have to intervene, otherwise, the church would start defending herself.

“Just last week, kidnappers launched attacks against pastors in churches, their homes, highways and on the roads.

“There was a pastor’s daughter in Kudenda who was kidnapped and they were demanding N4 million as ransom.

“Now, we have a Living Faith Church pastor who has been kidnapped and killed. His wife is still with the kidnappers. We are now expressing fears that this is a deliberate attack on pastors now, a deliberate plan to start kidnapping pastors in Kaduna.

“So, CAN is worried that the Kaduna kidnappers have turned their net on pastors in the state.

At Kasuwa Magani on Thursday night, kidnappers invaded the house of Reverend Chris Joe. We have not seen government going after the kidnappers. Christian pastors are no longer safe in the state.

“We don’t want to start defending ourselves and the. We still call on the Federal and state governments to urgently intervene in the face of this senseless kidnapping of pastors and Christian leaders,” he stated.