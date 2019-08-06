Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Pastor in charge of Living Faith church, Ungwan Romi, Kaduna, Jeremiah Omilewa has been allegedly killed by kidnappers along Kaduna-Abuja highway.

The kidnappers also demanded N20 ransom on the abducted wife who was seized during the unfortunate incident that happened Sunday night.

The late pastor was said to have been returning from Abuja with his wife and his son on Sunday evening when the unrepentant kidnappers forced their vehicle to stop and seized the three of them, a member of his church relayed.

Meanwhile, at the Living Faith Church, Ungwar Romi several mourners were seen trooping into the premises of the church.

The Police Spokesman in the state, DSP Yakubu Sabo, was yet to confirm this development as he did not answer several calls put across his mobile line as at the time of filing this report.

However, Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria, Kaduna State Chapter (CAN), Reverend Dr. Joseph Hayab, condemned the rising cases of kidnapping of pastors and other Christian leaders in the State.