Christopher Oji

Kidnappers have returned to Lagos as a woman, Mrs Gbemisola Alabi, who was out jogging in the early hours of Sunday around Monastery Road, near Novare Mall, in Shongotedo, Ajah, was abducted.

A family source who spoke on condition of anonymity said:

“Our sister has been kidnapped while she was jogging early on Sunday morning .We need the police help to find her. Please, people should help us share her photo on all your social media handles; put a call through to people you feel can help us. Call the Ajah police command if you have any information or call Mr. Adebayo, on 08029998831. Adebayo is representing the family. Anything you can do, do please. We also need your prayers that she returns home soon and in good health.”

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bala Elkana, confirmed the abduction of the Lady, saying that the police were making efforts to secure her release and bring her abductors to book.

Kidnapping was on the increase before the former Lagos State commissioners of Police Mr Fatai Owoseni and Mr Imohimi Edga came in to head the Command ended the reign of the criminals operating in Nigeria’s southwestern city-state.

Before CP Owoseni, kidnapping had been the order of the day in Lagos, with school children among their most vulnerable targets. The criminals had stormed schools at Ikorodu, Ajah, Isheri and other areas of the state, where they abducted school children for ransom.

One of the kingpins, known in the underworld as TK was shot dead during Owoseni’s time as the CP. The Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), led by DCP Abba Kyari, was invited and the team made several arrests and killed many of the kidnappers during exchange of gun fire. After IRT’s exploit, kidnapping stopped in the state.

But with the kidnap of Fire Service boss ,Rassak Fadipe recently and with that of Alabi, Lagosians are worried that kidnappers have returned to Lagos.

Right activist Mark Okolie wants the Lagos State Police Command to up its crime fighting operations.

Okolie said, “The former Commissioners, Mr Fatai Owoseni and Mr Imohimi Edgal, did wonderfully well during their tenure in the Command. Edgal, in particular, carried the war to the door posts of the criminals. The dogged fight against crime and criminality, forced many of the hoodlums to flee the state while others who had no chance surrendered their arms, ammunition and other dangerous weapons to the police who granted them amnesty.

“I want the present leadership of the police in Lagos to toe the line of Edgal who personally led operations to criminal hideouts. I am happy that after Edgal’s exit, the Deputy Commissioner of police in charge of operations, Mr Mohammed Ali, is still on ground. Ali worked tirelessly with Edgal; so, he should be given a free hand by the Commissioner of Police to help him in the battle against criminal elements, especially kidnappers. Lagos is the safest state in the country, so the police and other security agents should not allow kidnappers to take over the state. They should nip the ugly trend in the bud.”