Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

After a week in the den of kidnappers along the East- West road, the wife of a former Commissioner in Bayelsa State and three prominent members of the Ijaw Youth Counci (IYC) have regain their freedom.

The victims all Bayelsans were kidnapped randomly close to the gate of Madonna Hospital, Elele and whisked to the forest while they were trying to attend to some IYC members that were involved in a road accident.

According to investigations, the victims were released after a ransom payment of N5 million was made by a former commissioner in the administration of former Governor Timipre Sylva.

The said former Commissioner was said to have had a raw deal with the kidnappers as he was further dispossessed of N300, 000 and his mobile phones after he had delivered the ransom.

The IYC had on Saturday staged a protest march to mourn their colleagues that died and demanded the unconditionally release of their members from kidnappers den or be ready to face the wrath of the IYC.

One of the victims, Igali Robert, narrated the harrowing experience they were subjected to by the kidnappers, stressing that he would not wish his enemy to have the experience.

“Having lost a very loyal and a dear friend that I had groomed over the years in the IYC in a fatal motor accident and my top-ranking leaders of Preye Oseke volunteers in a pitiable situation in Madonna Teaching Hospital on the 14th Sept 2019, while returning from a marriage event and we were waiting for the ambulance to convey those in the hospital to Glory Land Hospital, Yenagoa, I went out to get some documents signed and secured some of the properties for the accident victims. On my way to the road leading to teaching hospital, not even far from the main gate of the Madonna University, kidnappers blocked the road at about 10.25am. I was whisked away to the bush with over 15 or more guys with sophisticated arms. We worked through the thick bush for about 5 hours, rested for a while and moved for another 3 hours before we finally arrived at the kidnappers den.”

He continued: “Furthermore, seven young boys between the age of 17-25 years were delegated to preside over us. We were four in number; our legs were chained and one hand chained up, padlocked while sleeping on an ordinary floor and it seemed the headquarters of mosquito were deployed on us. Our faces were blindfolded for the six days we spent. You couldn’t even wish your ardent enemy to be a victim in the hands of kidnappers. The experience was an unspeakable one.”