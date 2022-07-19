From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The abductors of a bread seller popularly called ‘gettin’ have reduced the ransom demanded to free him to N500,000, The Sun has gathered.

The victim was kidnapped by gunmen at Ifewara, Atakumo Local Government Area of Osun State, on Monday.

He was said to have been kidnapped while distributing bread to customers in his car.

It was gathered that ‘gettin’ was kidnapped along Iwaraja around 4am on Monday.

It was gathered that the kidnappers had earlier demanded a N5million ransom which could not be raised by the family of the victim.

Findings showed that the kidnappers, in another message on Tuesday, reduced the ransom to N500,000.

Members of the community have been contributing to ensuring the release of the victim from his abductors.

The spokesperson of the Osun police command, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident.