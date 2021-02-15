From Paul Osuyi, Asaba
The kidnappers of a couple in Delta State have reportedly demanded a ransom of N10 million to free the victims.
The couple, Mr & Mrs Kelvin Mordi, were abducted last Saturday along the Agbor axis of the Benin-Asaba-Onitsha expressway while going to a wedding reception.
Locals said the hoodlums intercepted the vehicle in which they were travelling and hailed them into their get-away vehicle.
Police spokeswoman DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya confirmed the abduction but said she was not aware of ransom negotiation.
Onovwakpoyeya said the victims were going to Benin for a wedding when they were kidnapped.
‘They were travelling to Benin for a wedding when they were attacked. They were not the one getting married. They were guests,’ she stated.
Onovwakpoyeya added that the police have commenced rescue operation for the victims.
Click Here>>>>>>Anti-kidnap and anti-theft device for tracking and listening<<<<<<
Leave a Reply