From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The kidnappers of a couple in Delta State have reportedly demanded a ransom of N10 million to free the victims.

The couple, Mr & Mrs Kelvin Mordi, were abducted last Saturday along the Agbor axis of the Benin-Asaba-Onitsha expressway while going to a wedding reception.

Locals said the hoodlums intercepted the vehicle in which they were travelling and hailed them into their get-away vehicle.

Police spokeswoman DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya confirmed the abduction but said she was not aware of ransom negotiation.

Onovwakpoyeya said the victims were going to Benin for a wedding when they were kidnapped.

‘They were travelling to Benin for a wedding when they were attacked. They were not the one getting married. They were guests,’ she stated.

Onovwakpoyeya added that the police have commenced rescue operation for the victims.