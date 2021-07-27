From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Barely 24 hours after kidnapping the paramount ruler of Jaba Chiefdom, the Kpop Ham, Danladi Gyet Maude, in Jaba local government area of Kaduna State, his abductors have demanded N100 million in ransom.

A close family source said the kidnappers made the demand on Tuesday through a telephone call with a family member of the embattled first class traditional ruler.

The oldest traditional ruler in Northern Nigeria was abducted on Monday at about 2 pm by gunmen while he was at work on his farm located at Gitata community in Nasarawa State.

The community is said to be located at the boundary between Kaduna and Nasarawa States.

The 80-year-old royal had reportedly gone to the farm with his driver and a security guard. Both the driver and the security guard were let go by the gunman, a source said.

