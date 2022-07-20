From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan and Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A supervisor of the farm of former governor of Oyo State, the late Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala, has been kidnapped and his abductors are demanding N100 million ransom for his release.

Sources said the supervisor, whose name was given as Christopher Bakare, was picked up by gunmen around 7pm, on Saturday, at TDB Farms, Jabata in Surulere Local Government Area of Oyo state.

One of the sources told journalists, yesterday, that negotiation had started with the abductors, though the case had been reported to the police.

He said: “We have been trying to negotiate with the kidnappers, though the police had been informed.”

The Public Relations Officer of the state, Adewale Osifeso, could not be reached on his mobile phone.

Also, the abductors of a bread seller, popularly called ‘gettin’ , have reduced the ransom demanded to free him to N500,000, Daily Sun has gathered.

The victim was kidnapped by gunmen at Ifewara, Atakumo Local Government Area of Osun State, on Monday. He was said to have been kidnapped while distributing bread to customers in his car. It was gathered that ‘gettin’ was kidnapped along Iwaraja, around 4am, on Monday.

It was gathered that the kidnappers had earlier demanded a N5 million ransom which could not be raised by the family of the victim. Findings revealed that the kidnappers, in another message yesterday, reduced the ransom to N500,000. Members of the community have been contributing to ensuring the release of the victim from his abductors.

The spokesperson of the Osun police command, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident.