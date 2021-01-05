From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Kidnappers of four persons including a pastor of a new generation in Ogwashi-Uku, Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State have allegedly demanded N10 million to free the victims.

The pastor and the other victims believed to be members of his church, were reportedly abducted on Monday

around Comprehensive Secondary School, Ogwashi-Uku by suspected herdsmen.

Local sources said the victims had gone to the church’s makeshift building site where the gunmen swooped on them, and led them into the bush.

It was learnt that a member of the thrift where one of the victim belongs, contacted the kidnappers via the victim’s phone number.

“When we dialled Chuks (victim) phone number to know whether the phone could ring or switched off, the man who answered it has an accent of the Fulani.

“They demanded N10,000,000 to free the victims. So, the man who made the call pleaded with them, promising to pay something far less as they are poor. But the kidnappers angrily switched-off the phone and no further contact has been made,” a source volunteered.

Contacted, Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya confirmed the kidnap but said she was not aware of any demand for ransom.

Onovwakpoyeya also confirmed the recovery of a decomposing corpse of a 60-year old hunter, Godwin Elumeze who failed to return from his hunting expedition last Sunday.

She said investigation was ongoing, adding that it is being suspected that the hunter was attacked.

Elumeze’s corpse was recovered from the bush at the back of Delta State fire service station in Ogwashi-Uku.

His son had gone in search for him after he failed to return from the hunting expedition, only to discover his corpse with the face bent forward in between his legs, and flies buzzing around.

The son was said to have raised an alarm that attracted community dwellers who later invited the police to evacuate the corpse.