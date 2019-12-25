Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Kidnappers of six-year-old Anthonio Talbot, son of Bayelsa Commissioner for Water Resources, Nengi Talbot have demanded N10million as ransom.

The toddler was kidnapped from his father’s residence at the Commissioners quarters on December 23.

Talbot who disclosed that the kidnappers have contacted the family for ransom payment said his son is going through a psychological trauma too much for his age.

He seized the opportunity to plead with the kidnappers to temper justice with mercy and release his son.

“They told me they were paid to kill me but that I should give them ransom. When they came into my apartment they saw some level of sincerity and honesty. The leader of the team said their order is just to kill. As a way to satisfy those who sent them, they took my son and all my certificates. They demanded for a ransom of 10million. But I told them that they have seen my accounts that I don’t have anything. I pleaded with them to temper justice with absolute mercy. Anthonio Talbot is under six-years and he is too tender to be in that kind of unpleasant situation. I plead with them to release him. My son pleaded with me to come and take him because he wants to spend Christmas with me. He said he is suffering in their hands”

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Uche Anozia who maintained that the Police are top of the situation appealed to the public to give it information to rescue the boy.

“Since the incident we have not rested. We have spread our dragnets everywhere and focusing on the hoodlums. I am assuring Bayelsans that within a record time the Police would get the boy released. There is no way the Police can do it without the public.”