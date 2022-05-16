Abductors of a middle aged widow and mother of four children in Kogi, on Saturday, are demanding N10 million ransom from her family for her release.

The widow, Mrs Sefi Jimoh, was allegedly kidnapped on the road while waiting for a commercial motorcycle, popularly called “Okada” to go home after a morning prayer session at Mountain of Fire and Miracles Church at Phase II in Lokoja metropolis.

An Environmental Officer with the Kogi State Government, Jimoh is said to be the bread winner of the family, having lost her husband some years back.

A family source, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), yesterday, in Lokoja, said, “only this morning, our sisters’ abductors got to us on phone, demanding N10 million ransom for her freedom.”

“The kidnappers first called her (widow) children and informed them that their mother is with them, and that she will only be released after a payment of a N10 million ransom.

“We were so shocked but relieved after knowing that she is still alive, after her disappearance yesterday, which sent jitters into the lives of entire family members, friends and neighbours around. The question now is, where and how do we, in our financial position now, raise such money to secure our sister and mother?”

The source pleaded with the kidnappers to show the widow and the poor family mercy and release her “because getting even one million is like trying to squeeze water from a rock”.

Contacted, the Kogi Police Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP William Ovye-Aya, said he could not confirm nor deny it because he was yet to be briefed by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of “B” Division, where the incident happened.

