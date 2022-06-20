From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Kidnappers of a former Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation, Alhaji Sani Toro are demanding N150million.

Toro was kidnapped along with former Assistant Coach of the Nigeria Super Eagles, Garba Yila and one of their friends, Alhaji Isa Jah

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The former NFF scribe and others were said to have left Abuja on Saturday about 5 pm and were kidnapped about 7pm in Nasarawa State.

Team trio were on their way back to Bauchi from Abuja where they went to attend the wedding of the son of former NFF President, Aminu Maigari.

A source said the kidnappers are demanding N150 million as ransom before they are released.

He said they are demanding ransom of N50 million for each of them

The State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Ahmed Wakili, confirmed the kidnapped of the victims.

Wakil did not give full details of the incident as it happened outside his state.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .