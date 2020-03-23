Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Suspected kidnappers of the players of the Eyimba of Aba, and Abia Comets of Umuahia players have demanded N20 million ransom for the release of the duo.

The two players; Dayo Ojo of Enyimba and Benjamin Iluyomade of Abia Comets were both kidnapped on Sunday evening after the two teams had gone on vacation due to the Covid-19 virus.

The two, who were former players of the Sunshine Stars Footcall Club of Akure, were kidnapped at Ipele, a community located on Benin-Akure expressway in Owo Local Government Area of the state.

According to a family source, the kidnappers had contacted some members of the victims’ familiies hours after the abduction to demand N100.

The source also revealed that the suspected kidnappers had reduced the ransom to N20 million, adding that the families are still negotiating with them.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro, who confirmed the incident, said the police were already on the trail of the hoodlums.

Ikoro said one of the players, who managed to escape, has been rescued by officers of the state police command.