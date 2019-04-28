Paul Osuyi, Asaba

IF Queen Elizabeth Erebulu, kidnapped mother of the Pere (King) of Kabowei Kingdom in Patani Local Government Area of Delta, Shadrach Erebulu Adou III, is to breath the sweet air of freedom, a ransom of N150 million may be paid to the abductors, Sunday Sun has learnt.

Besides, the hostage takers are demanding additional N100 from the royal family as ransom to free the king’s aunt, Mrs. Okee Yawoma who was abducted same day with the Queen Mother.

However, our correspondent gathered that security has been beefed up in the area as a combined team of security operatives are said combing the creeks of Delta and Bayelsa states to rescue the victims.

The victims were abducted separately on April 17 by the same group of gunmen suspected to be kidnappers.