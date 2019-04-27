Paul Osuyi, Asaba

For Queen Elizabeth Erebulu, kidnapped mother of the Pere (King) of Kabowei Kingdom in Patani Local Government Area of Delta, Shadrach Erebulu Adou III, is to breathe the sweet air of freedom, a ransom of N150 million have to be paid to the abductors, our correspondent has learnt.

Besides, the hostage takers are demanding additional N100 from the royal family as ransom to free the king’s aunt, Mrs. Okee Yawoma, who was abducted same day with the Queen Mother.

However, our correspondent gathered that security has been beefed up in the area as a combined team of security operatives are said to be combing the creeks of Delta and Bayelsa states to rescue the victims.

The victims were abducted separately on April 17 by the same group of gunmen suspected to be kidnappers.

While the king’s mother was abducted at her home located around Taware Quarters in Patani town, Delta State, her sister, Mrs. Yawoma, was kidnapped at Adagbabiri community, a Bayelsa State community sharing boundary with Delta State.

A reliable source at the palace of the monarch confirmed that the kidnappers had established contacts with the distraught family, and were demanding a ransom of N250 million to free the captives.

According to the source, the abductors had refused to beat down the price despite negotiations, adding that the hoodlums were threatening to kill their victims if their demands were not met.