By Emma Jemegah

The abductors of former Secretary General of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Alhaji Sani Toro are said to be demanding the sum of N250 million before he could be released.

A source close to the family told Daily Sunsports that one of the kidnappers made contact with the family later yesterday demanding for ransom. It’s however not clear the decision reached between the family and the kidnappers.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

“The kidnappers are demanding the sum of N250 million before they could release the two of them,” the family source disclosed.

Honourable Toro, who was also a former Commissioner for Sports in Bauchi State, was abducted Sunday night on Abuja-Jos road along with a former Golden Eaglets assistant coach, Garba Iliya.

Both men were said to be travelling back to Bauchi after attending the wedding of the son of a former NFF president, Alhaji Aminu Maigari in Abuja on Friday.

The Bauchi State Police Public Relations Officer, Ahmed Wakili, while confirming the abduction to PREMIUM TIMES, said he is not privy to the full details of the incident as it happened outside his state.

“Yes, the news is true. I got across to one of his sons, who told me he was abducted around Akwanga road in Nasarawa while returning from Abuja. Other details when I get them will be communicated to you,” Wakili said.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .