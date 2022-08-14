From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Suspected kidnappers are demanding N30 million ransom to free six female footballers who were abducted on Friday at about 7.pm.

The victims were reportedly kidnapped at Urhonigbe in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo State.

Urhonigbe town is a border town between Edo and Delta states.

Local sources said the footballers were returning from a football competition in Owa-Alero, Ika North-East council of Delta State, when they were whisked away by gunmen.

One of the local sources informed Sunday Sun in Asaba that the abductors had established contacts, adding that they were demanding N5 million each for the victims budding female footballers.

“They went to Owa-Alero to play football match. On their way back, they were kidnapped at Urhonigbe area, the boundary between Delta and Edo states.

“Six of them (are) in the den of (the) kidnappers. The matter has been reported to Urhonigbe police station.

Public Relations Officer of Delta State police command, DSP Bright Edafe who confirmed the incident, did not give any detail, other than saying that the incident happened in Edo State.